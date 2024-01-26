Home

Uttar Pradesh

Republic Day Parade: Ram Lalla Statue, Namo Bharat Train To Feature In UP’s Tableau

President Murmu will lead India in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

Republic Day Parade: A majestic Ram Lalla statue, complete with a bow and arrow, and a sneak peak of the ‘Namo Bharat Train’ will be featured in the tableau representing Uttar Pradesh in the 75th Republic Day parade on January 26.

Carrying the ‘Viksit Bharat: Samriddh Virasat’ theme, UP’s tableau will showcase a glimpse of the ‘Namo Bharat Train’ as well as a display of recently inaugurated Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Sahibabad Station and the Namo Bharat train originating from it.

In October last year, the Namo Bharat Train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the RRTS.

A glorious statue of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram as a child) carrying a bow and arrow stands tall at the front of the tableau, as it will march down the iconic Kartavya Path in Delhi at the 75th Republic Day parade tomorrow.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state’s tableau will also feature the ongoing work of the Metro rail network in Uttar Pradesh as it aims to highlight a blend of spirituality and development.

The parade is an annual tradition held each year on January 26 on the occasion of the Republic Day featuring tableaus from select states and Union territories. This year, 16 states and Union territories have been selected to displaying their tableaux during this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The states are picked by a committee of experts after several rounds of deliberations, even though the decision has faced backlash from Punjab and Karnataka after their tableaux were rejected by the selectors.

This year the parade will feature two themes, ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’ .

The states and the Union territories selected for this year’s celebrations are: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Republic Day 2024

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu will lead India in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation’s women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

The armed forces will display an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country’s biggest ceremonial event.

(With PTI inputs)

