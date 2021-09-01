Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, the owner of an online food delivery restaurant in Greater Noida was allegedly killed by a Swiggy delivery boy on Wednesday after a dispute broke out over delay in an order. However, the police said that the incident is being probed and search is on for the accused who is absconding. Also Read - Pune Man Kills Wife for Keeping TV Set On Through The Night

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Sunil, who used to run Zam Zam food delivery restaurant in Greater Noida’s Mitra Society. As per updates from police, a Swiggy delivery boy came to the restaurant at 12.15 AM on Wednesday to collect an order of chicken biryani and puri sabzi. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Suspecting Wife's Fidelity, Man Sews Her Genitals; Woman Asks Cops to Not Arrest Him

After the order of chicken biryani was handed over to the owner immediately, a worker at the restaurant told the delivery boy that the second order would take some time. However, the delivery boy got infuriated over this and broke out a fight with the worker. Also Read - Assam College Girl Dies After Being Severely Injured In Machete Attack By Boyfriend, Locals Demand Action Against Culprit

When the restaurant owner intervened between the duo, the accused shot at his head. Soon after this, the restaurant owner was taken to Yatharth Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

As per updates from police, the eyewitnesses said the accused was under the influence of alcohol and he was accompanied by another man who helped in the killing of the restaurant owner. The police said it has registered a case and are studying CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspects.