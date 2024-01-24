Home

Restrictions Imposed on Vehicles to Ayodhya After Massive Turnout of Devotees Outside Ram Mandir

Restrictions in Ayodhya: A sudden influx of devotees in Ayodhya caused a chaotic situation and challenged the security arrangements in the city.

As per Uttar Pradesh's government officials, around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have so far offered prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Ayodhya: The local authorities in Ayodhya imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in the city as a massive turnout of devotees was witnessed to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. The authorities in Ayodhya have imposed an immediate halt on all incoming vehicles.

A sudden influx of pilgrims in Ayodhya caused a chaotic situation and challenged the security arrangements in place. Even as some individuals sustained minor injuries due to overcrowding, however, there were no reports of serious harm.

Restrictions Imposed on Vehicles in Ayodhya

Because of the unexpected surge of devotees, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to assess the situation via live-streaming from Lucknow. After witnessing the massive crowd, the chief minister decided to restrict further pilgrim arrivals in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Special ADGLO Prashant Kumar says, "People have gathered here in huge numbers. Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here… We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people…" pic.twitter.com/9b5BC05DU5 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Even on day 2 of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, a massive crowd gathered at Rampath to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. The visuals from outside the temple showed a huge number of devotees braving the cold weather to have the ‘darshan’ of Shri Ram Lalla.

Don’t Be In Hurry For Darshan, Police Urge Devotees

Inspector-General of Police Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, said that the crowd is nonstop and appealed to the people not to hurry for Darshan.

“The crowd is nonstop but preparations are complete. We appeal to the old and Divyang people to schedule their visit after two weeks. I want to appeal to the people that there’s no need to hurry for Darshan. The temple will be opened for everyone with better preparations,” IG Kumar told ANI.

Heavy Police Deployed in Ayodhya

Earlier, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar, said that a sufficient number of police and other security personnel have been deployed in and around the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya as hoards of devotees throng to offer prayers to Lord Ram Lalla.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

As per Uttar Pradesh’s government officials, around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have so far offered prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on Tuesday and a similar number of devotees are awaiting the darshan.

The Ram Temple was thrown open to the general public on Tuesday after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed on January 22.

