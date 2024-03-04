By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Road Accident: Car Plunges Into Canal In Bulandshahr; 1 Dies, Many Injured And 3 Missing
A car plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr resulting in the death of one person. While two people are injured, three are missing. Here's what happened...
New Delhi: The winters seemed to have started leaving but there has been heavy rainfall and hailstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh for the last two days, turning the weather around, again. The rainy weather makes driving difficult and a lot of road accidents also take place during this time. In a news update, a car accident happened in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh when a car plunged into a canal. In this accident, one person died, two were injured and three are still missing. Search operation for those who are missing is underway and help of the local people is also being taken.