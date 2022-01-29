New Delhi: Robertsganj Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh comes under the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the Vidhan Sabha seat is held by Bhupesh Chaubey of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Also Read - Noida: As BJP Looks For The 'Son' To Rise Again, Congress Makes Presence Felt With Only Woman Candidate

In 2017, Choubey had won the seat by defeating Samajwadi Party's (SP) Avinash Kushvaha with a margin of 40538 votes. This seat is said to be a stronghold of BJP as the saffron party has emerged victorious on it 4 times, the Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, had won it twice since 1977.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pakauri Lal Kol, an Apna Dal (soneylal) candidate had won the seat by defeating SP's Bhai Lal with a margin of 54336 votes.

Sitting and previous MLAs from Robertsganj Assembly Constituency

Year A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 401 Robertsganj GEN Bhupesh Chaubey M BJP 89932 Avinash Kushvaha M SP 49394 2012 401 Robertsganj GEN Avinash M SP 47139 Ramesh Singh M BSP 41798 2007 245 Robertsganj (SC) Satya Narayan Jaisal M BSP 43750 Munna M SP 28882

Key Candidates This Year

Samajwadi Party (SP)- Avinash Kushwaha

BJP- Yet to be announced

BSP- Yet to be announced

Congress- Yet to be announced

Population, Caste, Religion Data

Robertsganj Tehsil of Sonbhadra district has a total population of 901,830 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 469,684 are males while 432,146 are females. In 2011 there was total of 158,620 families residing in Robertsganj Tehsil. The Average Sex Ratio of Robertsganj Tehsil is 920.

As per Census 2011 out of the total population, 13.9% of people live in Urban areas while 86.1% live in rural areas. The average literacy rate in urban areas is 80.9% while that in rural areas is 60%.

Robertsganj Polling, Counting Dates

Robertsganj will go to the polls in phase 7 of UP Assembly Elections 2022 on March 07, Monday. The date of counting of votes is March 10, 2022.