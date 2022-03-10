Robertsganj Election Result LIVE: The much-awaited results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on Thursday. The counting of the votes will begin with postal ballots across the state. India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Robertsganj Assembly constituency which saw a tough contest between Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Avinash Kushwaha, BSP’s Avinash Shukla, Congress’ Kamlesh Kumar, BJP’s Bhupesh Chaubey. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Robertsganj.Also Read - Akbarpur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Dharmraj Nishad Takes Lead in Initial Trends

BJP’s Bhupesh Chaubey leads in initial trends

First trends to emerge soon. Postal ballots being counted first.

Counting of votes begins