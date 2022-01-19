Zee Opinion Poll For UP’s Rohilkhand: With just a few days left for Uttar Pradesh to go to polls, Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. In this poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. The Rohilkhand (previously Rampur State) is a region in the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh, that is centered on the Rampur, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions.Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Central UP: BJP Likely To Sweep With Over 45 Seats, SP To Get 16-20 Seats

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Zee News in collaboration with the DesignBoxed conducted the country's biggest Opinion Poll and stated that BJP is likely to get 19-21 seats in Rohilkhand. SP on the other hand is projected to get 03-07 seats and BSP may not get any seat and same goes for Congress.

How Many Seats Parties Likely to Win:

BJP: 19-21

SP: 03-07

BSP: 00

Congress: 00

Others: 00

In 2017, the BJP had won 23 seats followed by SP -2, and Congress, BSP won no seat in this region.

BJP: 23

SP: 02

Congress: 00

BSP: 00

Others: 00

As per the Zee Opinion Poll, Yogi Adityanath has been projected to be the favourite chief minister with 47%.

Yogi: 47%

Akhilesh: 37%

Mayawati: 09%

Congress: 03%

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022:

On Saturday, the EC had declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

It must be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.