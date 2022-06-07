Noida: Hours after a bomb threat was made to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao, an FIR was registered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Issuing a statement on the matter, Lucknow Police said, “An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS office in Lucknow and Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that RSS offices will be blown up was sent at 8 pm yesterday. With Cyber Cell’s help, the number that sent the message will be traced.”Also Read - Cybercrime: Lucknow Family Cheated Of Rs 16 Lakh

UP | FIR registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to RSS office in Lucknow & Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that RSS offices will be blown up was sent at 8 pm y’day. With Cyber Cell’s help, the number that sent the message will be traced: Lucknow Police— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2022

The police team further added that the number is being traced with the help of the Cyber Cell. The said bomb threat to RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao was received on Whatsapp at 8 pm on Monday. The messages, from international numbers, were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in Hindi, English, and Kannada. Also Read - WhatsApp Working On Double Verification Code Feature To Secure Entire Login Process

The threats were made days after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for communal harmony while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers’ training camp) in Nagpur. The RSS chief said no community should resort to extremism, but also claimed that there has been less “intimidation” from the Hindu side. Also Read - Hajj 2022: First Flight From UP's Lucknow Takes Off With 377 Pilgrims. Deets Here.

He said, “Hindus should realize that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their “brothers by blood relation”. If they want to come back then we would welcome them with open arms. Even if they do not come back, it does not matter, we already have 33 crore gods, more will be added….everyone is following their religion,”

“Everyone should understand and respect the sentiments of each other. There should be no extremism in the heart, in the words or in the work. There should not be words of intimidation from both sides,” the RSS chief said.

“Though it is less from the Hindu side. Hindus have maintained a lot of restraint. Hindus have paid a lot of price for this unity, even at the cost of (accepting) the division of the country. Even then such voices (of intimidation) come from their side and no one from their side protests against it,” Bhagwat further said.