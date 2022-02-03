Saharanpur Assembly Election 2022: Saharanpur is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. The Vidhan Sabha seat came into existence in 1955 as a result of the ‘Final Order DC (1953–1955)’. The extant and the serial number of this constituency was last defined in ‘Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008’.Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?

In 2017, Masood Akhtar of Congress had won this seat by defeating Jagpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 12324 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman had won from Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 22417 votes by defeating Raghav Lakhanpal from Bharatiya Janata Party.

All you need to know about Saharanpur

A city and a municipal corporation in Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur is also the administrative headquarters of Saharanpur district.

The city’s name was given after the Saint Shah Haroon Chishti.

The city is famous for the temple of ‘Shakumbhri Devi’. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple during navratras.

It should be noted that Saharanpur was declared as one among the 100 Smart Cities by MOUD as a part of Smart Cities Mission of the Central government.

This year, the Saharanpur Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, 2022 in the second phase and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Saharanpur Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: 14 February 2022

Date of Counting: 10 March 2022

Key candidates from Saharanpur constituency

Jagpal Singh from BJP

Aashu Malik from SP

Ajab Singh Chaudhary from BSP

Sandeep Rana from Congress

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Saharanpur

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Masood Akhtar INC Winner 87,689 36.93% 12,324 Jagpal Singh BSP Runner Up 75,365 31.74% Manoj Chaudhary BJP 3rd 58,752 24.74% Saad Ali Khan IND 4th 10,950 4.61% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 968 0.41% Ayyub Hasan RLD 6th 822 0.35% Amjad Ali LKD 7th 774 0.33% Shabnoor Begum IND 8th 596 0.25% Vikram Saini IND 9th 399 0.17% Parvesh Kumar IND 10th 376 0.16% Suleman BMUP 11th 256 0.11% Sachin Kumar BTSP 12th 220 0.09% Bablu ASP 13th 155 0.07% Naushad JANADIP 14th 146 0.06%

Results of Previous Years in Saharanpur

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Masood Akhtar INC Winner 87,689 36.93% 12,324 Jagpal Singh BSP Runner Up 75,365 31.74% 2012 Jagpal BSP Winner 80,670 40% 17,113 Ch. Abdul Wahid INC Runner Up 63,557 31% 2007 Omwati Devi BSP Winner 46,551 33% 9,787 Manoj Kumar Paras SP Runner Up 36,764 26% 2002 Omvati Devi SP Winner 42,684 32% 2,131 Manoj Kumar Paras BSP Runner Up 40,553 30% 1996 Bharat Singh Rawat BJP Winner 56,576 55% 33,210 Surendra Singh Negi IND Runner Up 23,366 23% 1993 Surendra Singh Negi IND Winner 31,834 34% 6,826 Mohan Singh Rawat BJP Runner Up 25,008 27% 1991 Bharat Singh Rawat INC Winner 20,528 26% 478 Mohan Singh BJP Runner Up 20,050 25% 1989 Bharat Singh Rawat INC Winner 37,524 44% 7,171 Surender Singh JD Runner Up 30,353 36% 1985 Surendra Singh INC Winner 33,637 50% 5,945 Bharat Singh LKD Runner Up 27,692 41% 1980 Chandra Mohan Singh Negi INC(I) Winner 23,564 47% 1,262 Bharat Singh IND Runner Up 22,302 45% 1977 Bharat Singh JNP Winner 14,465 44% 7,326 Sarat Chand INC Runner Up 7,139 21%

All about Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:

The EC had last month announced dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said the Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2017, the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

The major political parties this time in the fray include ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

1st Phase: February 10

2nd Phase: February 14

3rd Phase: February 20

4th Phase: February 23

5th Phase: February 27

6th Phase: March 3

7th Phase: March 7