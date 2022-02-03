Saharanpur Assembly Election 2022: Saharanpur is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. The Vidhan Sabha seat came into existence in 1955 as a result of the ‘Final Order DC (1953–1955)’. The extant and the serial number of this constituency was last defined in ‘Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008’.Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?
In 2017, Masood Akhtar of Congress had won this seat by defeating Jagpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 12324 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman had won from Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 22417 votes by defeating Raghav Lakhanpal from Bharatiya Janata Party.
All you need to know about Saharanpur
- A city and a municipal corporation in Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur is also the administrative headquarters of Saharanpur district.
- The city’s name was given after the Saint Shah Haroon Chishti.
- The city is famous for the temple of ‘Shakumbhri Devi’. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple during navratras.
- It should be noted that Saharanpur was declared as one among the 100 Smart Cities by MOUD as a part of Smart Cities Mission of the Central government.
- This year, the Saharanpur Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, 2022 in the second phase and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.
Saharanpur Constituency Watch
- Date of Polling: 14 February 2022
- Date of Counting: 10 March 2022
Key candidates from Saharanpur constituency
- Jagpal Singh from BJP
- Aashu Malik from SP
- Ajab Singh Chaudhary from BSP
- Sandeep Rana from Congress
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Saharanpur
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Masood Akhtar
|INC
|Winner
|87,689
|36.93%
|12,324
|Jagpal Singh
|BSP
|Runner Up
|75,365
|31.74%
|Manoj Chaudhary
|BJP
|3rd
|58,752
|24.74%
|Saad Ali Khan
|IND
|4th
|10,950
|4.61%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|968
|0.41%
|Ayyub Hasan
|RLD
|6th
|822
|0.35%
|Amjad Ali
|LKD
|7th
|774
|0.33%
|Shabnoor Begum
|IND
|8th
|596
|0.25%
|Vikram Saini
|IND
|9th
|399
|0.17%
|Parvesh Kumar
|IND
|10th
|376
|0.16%
|Suleman
|BMUP
|11th
|256
|0.11%
|Sachin Kumar
|BTSP
|12th
|220
|0.09%
|Bablu
|ASP
|13th
|155
|0.07%
|Naushad
|JANADIP
|14th
|146
|0.06%
All about Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:
The EC had last month announced dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said the Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In 2017, the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.
The major political parties this time in the fray include ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
1st Phase: February 10
2nd Phase: February 14
3rd Phase: February 20
4th Phase: February 23
5th Phase: February 27
6th Phase: March 3
7th Phase: March 7