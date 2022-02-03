Saharanpur Assembly Election 2022: Saharanpur is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. The Vidhan Sabha seat came into existence in 1955 as a result of the ‘Final Order DC (1953–1955)’. The extant and the serial number of this constituency was last defined in ‘Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008’.Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?

In 2017, Masood Akhtar of Congress had won this seat by defeating Jagpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 12324 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman had won from Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 22417 votes by defeating Raghav Lakhanpal from Bharatiya Janata Party.

All you need to know about Saharanpur

  • A city and a municipal corporation in Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur is also the administrative headquarters of Saharanpur district.
  • The city’s name was given after the Saint Shah Haroon Chishti.
  • The city is famous for the temple of ‘Shakumbhri Devi’. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple during navratras.
  • It should be noted that Saharanpur was declared as one among the 100 Smart Cities by MOUD as a part of Smart Cities Mission of the Central government.
  • This year, the Saharanpur Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, 2022 in the second phase and the counting of votes will be held on March 10. 

Saharanpur Constituency Watch

  • Date of Polling: 14 February 2022
  • Date of Counting: 10 March 2022

Key candidates from Saharanpur constituency

  • Jagpal Singh from BJP
  • Aashu Malik from SP
  • Ajab Singh Chaudhary from BSP
  • Sandeep Rana from Congress

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Saharanpur

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Masood AkhtarINCWinner87,68936.93%12,324
Jagpal SinghBSPRunner Up75,36531.74%
Manoj ChaudharyBJP3rd58,75224.74%
Saad Ali KhanIND4th10,9504.61%
None Of The AboveNOTA5th9680.41%
Ayyub HasanRLD6th8220.35%
Amjad AliLKD7th7740.33%
Shabnoor BegumIND8th5960.25%
Vikram SainiIND9th3990.17%
Parvesh KumarIND10th3760.16%
SulemanBMUP11th2560.11%
Sachin KumarBTSP12th2200.09%
BabluASP13th1550.07%
NaushadJANADIP14th1460.06%

Results of Previous Years in Saharanpur

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2012
JagpalBSPWinner80,67040%17,113
Ch. Abdul WahidINCRunner Up63,55731%
2007
Omwati DeviBSPWinner46,55133%9,787
Manoj Kumar ParasSPRunner Up36,76426%
2002
Omvati DeviSPWinner42,68432%2,131
Manoj Kumar ParasBSPRunner Up40,55330%
1996
Bharat Singh RawatBJPWinner56,57655%33,210
Surendra Singh NegiINDRunner Up23,36623%
1993
Surendra Singh NegiINDWinner31,83434%6,826
Mohan Singh RawatBJPRunner Up25,00827%
1991
Bharat Singh RawatINCWinner20,52826%478
Mohan SinghBJPRunner Up20,05025%
1989
Bharat Singh RawatINCWinner37,52444%7,171
Surender SinghJDRunner Up30,35336%
1985
Surendra SinghINCWinner33,63750%5,945
Bharat SinghLKDRunner Up27,69241%
1980
Chandra Mohan Singh NegiINC(I)Winner23,56447%1,262
Bharat SinghINDRunner Up22,30245%
1977
Bharat SinghJNPWinner14,46544%7,326
Sarat ChandINCRunner Up7,13921%

All about Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:

The EC had last month announced dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said the Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2017, the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

The major political parties this time in the fray include ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

1st Phase: February 10

2nd Phase: February 14

3rd Phase: February 20

4th Phase: February 23

5th Phase: February 27

6th Phase: March 3

7th Phase: March 7