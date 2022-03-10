Saharanpur Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Saharanpur Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Saharanpur is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. In 2017, Masood Akhtar of Congress had won this seat by defeating Jagpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 12324 votes. The Saharanpur Assembly constituency went to poll on February 14, 2022 in the second phase. The key candidates from this constituency include Jagpal Singh from BJP, Aashu Malik from SP, Ajab Singh Chaudhary from BSP and Sandeep Rana from Congress.Also Read - Gorakhpur (Urban) Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin 8 AM