Saifai Medical University Paramedical Student Found Dead With Injury Marks in Uttar Pradesh

The body of a woman paramedical student of Saifai Medical University was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road in Uttar Pradesh. The body was found late on

Published: March 15, 2024 8:37 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The body of a woman paramedical student of Saifai Medical University was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road in Uttar Pradesh. The body was found late on Thursday evening. As per news agency IANS report, the victim was identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year paramedical student and resident of Auraiya.

