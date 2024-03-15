Saifai Medical University Paramedical Student Found Dead With Injury Marks in Uttar Pradesh

Home

Uttar Pradesh

The body of a woman paramedical student of Saifai Medical University was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road in Uttar Pradesh. The body was found late on Thursday evening. As per news agency IANS report, the victim was identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year paramedical student and resident of Auraiya.

