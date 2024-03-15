By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Saifai Medical University Paramedical Student Found Dead With Injury Marks in Uttar Pradesh
The body of a woman paramedical student of Saifai Medical University was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road in Uttar Pradesh. The body was found late on Thursday evening. As per news agency IANS report, the victim was identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year paramedical student and resident of Auraiya.
