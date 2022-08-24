Salman Khan Duplicate: An FIR has been lodged against a man named “Duplicate Salman” in the case of shooting a video reel on the railway tracks in Lucknow while the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has sued him for “illegal entry on government property and making a video on the railway track.” The railway track where the video was shot is located in Daliganj where Azam Khan, aka the fake Salman Khan, made a video on a song picturised on Bollywood actor Salman Khan. RPF Inspector, Lucknow, Suresh Kumar said, “Fake Salman Khan has been booked under the Railway Act. The accused is being searched and an arrest will be made soon.”Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Bold Looks: Actress Turns The Temperature Up, As she goes braless for photo shoot | Watch Video

The reel was to be made by gathering a crowd at Ghantaghar in Thakurganj

On May 9, a video was made of a crowd that had gathered outside the Ghantaghar in the Thakurganj area of ​​Lucknow. Duplicate Salman Khan was arrested by the police by registering a case in this case and was sent to jail under section 151 for breach of peace.

Azam Khan aka Duplicate Salman Khan is fond of posting videos on social media platforms

Azam Khan aka Duplicate Salman Khan is a huge fan of actor Salman Khan and is fond of making different types of videos mostly imitating Salman Khan.