Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved all units of the party with the exception of the state president. Taking to the party's Twitter handle on Sunday, the party chief dissolved all the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations, including the youth and the women's wing, with immediate effect.

Though no official reason has been given, the move is seen as an attempt to revamp the SP after the party's poor performance in assembly elections and then the recent Lok Sabha by-elections where SP lost the two seats it held – Rampur and Azamgarh. The party's Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will, however, continue to remain in his position, the party said.

“The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party’s national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party’s organisations, including youth and women’s wings, have also been dissolved,” the party said on its Twitter handle. Also Read - Farooq Abdullah, Gopalkrishna Gandhi Emerge As Opposition Candidates For Presidential Race

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सपा उ.प्र. के अध्यक्ष को छोड़कर पार्टी के सभी युवा संगठनों, महिला सभा एवं अन्य सभी प्रकोष्ठों के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष,जिला अध्यक्ष सहित राष्ट्रीय,राज्य, जिला कार्यकारिणी को भंग कर दिया है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 3, 2022

“The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force,” a senior party leader said.