Home

Uttar Pradesh

SP’s Azam Khan, Wife, Son Handed 7-Yr Sentence In Fake Birth Certificate Case, Sent To Jail

SP’s Azam Khan, Wife, Son Handed 7-Yr Sentence In Fake Birth Certificate Case, Sent To Jail

An MP-MLA court in UP's Rampur sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam to the maximum seven-year prison sentence.

SP leader Azam Khan, his wife, and son were sentenced to seven years in jail.

Rampur, UP: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, were on Wednesday handed a seven-year jail term by court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district after the politician and his family were arrested in connection with the a 2019 fake birth certificate case.

Trending Now

Magistrate Shobit Bansal of the MP-MLA court sentenced Azam and his family members to the maximum seven-year prison sentence in the case.

You may like to read

“After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to the jail from the court itself,” said Arun Parkash Saxena, a former District Government Counsel, who represented the prosecution.

#WATCH | Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: On Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima and their son Abdullah Azam Khan being convicted, Former DGC crime Arun Saxena says, "Today in the crime related to the birth certificate of two people – Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima and their son… pic.twitter.com/bWZSSAddyv — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2023

In a January 3, 2019 complaint filed by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur, an FIR was lodged against the trio which alleged that Azam Khan and wife used their influence to help their son obtain two fake birth certificates: one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

VIDEO | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima and their son Abdullah Azam Khan convicted in fake birth certificate case. pic.twitter.com/XfqfunFJhe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2023

According to the charge sheet filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, in the certificate issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam’s date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate showed he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

Abdullah Azam, who won from the Suar constituency in the 2022 assembly election on a SP ticket, was already convicted by a Moradabad court in a 2008 case of wrongful restraint and assault on a public servant to deter him.

Two days after being convicted and awarded a two-year jail term in February this year, Abdullah Azam was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He went to the High Court, seeking a stay of the conviction which was refused.

Under the provisions of Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified ‘from the date of such conviction’ and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.

In July this year, Azam Khan was sentenced to two years in jail in a hate speech case against him lodged during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

A court in UP’s Rampur had held Azam Khan guilty in the hate speech case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment and also imposed a fine on him.

Earlier, in October last year, the Samajwadi Party leader was convicted and sentenced in a similar case for using abusive language against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during a poll rally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The conviction resulted in Khan’s disqualification and an eventual bypoll in his constituency which was won by the BJP. (With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES