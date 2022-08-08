Mainpuri: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, a truck hit the car of Samajwadi Party District President Devendra Singh Yadav on intervening night of Sunday and Monday and dragged the vehicle or about 500 meters. The politician was alone in the car at the time of accident and did not sustain any serious injury. However, police has registered a complaint about the matter and arrested the truck driver.Also Read - 20-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death With 'Key' After Argument Over Vehicles Touching In Delhi

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested," said Kamlesh Dikshit, Superintendent of police (SP) , Mainpuri.

Police said that further investigation into the case is underway.

WATCH Video of the accident here:

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP’s Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

As per reports, Singh was on his way to his house via Karhal road when the accident took place place in Mainpuri’s Sadar Kotwali area. The Samajwadi Party leader has lodged a complaint about the incident at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station.

Notably, Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav have a deep ties with the district. Akhilesh Yadav is the sitting MLA from Karhal seat of Mainpuri district.