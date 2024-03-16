Home

Samajwadi Party Releases Fifth List For Lok Sabha Polls, Dimple, Dharmendra Yadav Prominent Names

Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Azamgarh while Mahendra Nagar will contest from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida).

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses press conference. (ANI Photo)

Samajwadi Party Candidates List: The Samajwadi Party (SP) released the fifth list of its candidates in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The prominent names in the list are Dharmendra Yadav who will contest from Azamgarh, Mahendra Nagar from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Manoj Kumar Raghvanshi from Misrikh, Bheem Nishad from Sultanpur, Jitendra Dohre from Etawah, and Narayan Das Ahriwar from Jalaun.

The SP released the fourth list on Friday which included Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut, Bijendra Singh from Aligarh, Jasveer Valmiki from Hathras, and Daroga Saroj from Lalganj while the party has left the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Samajwadi Party released the third list of 9 candidates on February 20 with Shivpal Yadav as the candidate from Badaun, Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur, and Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly.

Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow. Akshay Yadav has been fielded from Firozabad, while Shivshakar Singh Patel has been fielded from Banda.

The Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with its INDIA Alliance partner Congress in the politically crucial state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In the current Lok Sabha, the SP, which had fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019, has three MPs while the BSP has 10 MPs.

According to party leader Ravidas Mehrotra, the Samajwadi Party will contest elections for 63 seats and Congress for 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

(With ANI inputs)

