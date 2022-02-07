Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: With Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls round the corner, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released a list of 24 candidates. According to the list announced by the party, Sabhawati Shukla will contest against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency. Also Read - Bhadohi: Can Samajwadi Party Wrest Control From BJP?

