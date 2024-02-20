Home

Samajwadi Party Releases Third List Of 5 Candidates For Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

This is Samajwadi Party’s third list for the Lok Sabha Elections as it released the second list on Monday.

Samajwadi Party: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday released a list of 9 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

HERE IS THE LIST

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has declared his uncle Shivpal Yadav as the candidate from Badaun. Earlier, Akhilesh’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav had contested elections from this seat.

The SP has fielded Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi while the current MP from this seat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Samajwadi Party’s third list for the Lok Sabha Elections as it released the second list on Monday with the names of 11 candidates.

Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Shivpal Yadav from Badaun, Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur, Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, and Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly.

