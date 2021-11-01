Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not be contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year, reported news agency PTI. He also said that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls has been finalised.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DELAYED, Students Get Restless | LIVE Updates

Speaking to the news agency, Yadav said, "Our alliance with RLD is final. Seat sharing is to be finalised." Yadav, who is also SP MP from Azamgarh and the chief minister face of his party, said he will "not be contesting the assembly polls".

On chances of taking uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) along in the polls, he said, "I don't have any problem in this. He and his men will be given due honour".

(With PTI inputs)