New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer probe into the abduction and murder of Sanjeet Yadav, a Kanpur-based lab technician who was kidnapped and murdered in June, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The move by the state government came after a request by the victim’s family in this regard.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office (CMO), said, “On request of Sanjeet Yadav’s family, the state government has decided to recommend CBI inquiry in Sanjeet’s kidnapping case”.

Notably, 28-year-old Sanjeet Yadav was abducted by his friends on June 22. He was killed on the night of June 26-27 and his body was thrown in the Pandu river. Despite this, three days later, the kidnappers contacted his family and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

On July 13, the family gave kidnappers the ransom money. The family has also accused the Kanpur Police of asking them to pay the ransom money to Sanjeet’s kidnappers instead of helping them.

Later, five of Sanjeet’s friends were arrested for his abduction and murder. However, his body is yet to be found. His father has threatened of committing suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Assembly if Sanjeet’s body is not found.

Also, the motive behind the crime is still not known.