Sarayu River In Ayodhya To Get India’s First Solar-powered Boat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate the solar boat before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

The boat can accommodate up to 30 passengers and will operate from the Naya ghat. (File image)

Sarayu River: For the first time in India, a solar-power-enabled boat will be launched in the Saryu River, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The step will be taken to transform the city into a model solar city, said an official statement in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The outline for the regular operation of this boat service has been prepared by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA), which has developed the boat.

The boat has been assembled on the banks of Saryu Ghat and its spare parts and other accessories have been procured from different corners of the country, said UPNEDA, while currently, one boat has been fully assembled and is undergoing the testing phase.

Between January 17 and 18, the boat will undergo various testing procedures, including waterproofing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate the solar boat before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha/Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony on January 22, paving the way for regular operation of other such boats in the coming days.

This solar-powered boat works on the concept of operating through clean energy. It is a dual-mode operating boat that works on a 100 per cent solar electric power base.

The boat can be operated by solar energy as well as electric energy.

Constructed with a lightweight and durable fiberglass body, this boat ensures a noise-free and environmentally friendly operation, the statement said, adding the boat can accommodate up to 30 passengers and will operate from the Naya ghat.

The boat is powered by 3.3-kilowatt rooftop solar panels and there are six solar panels installed on the rooftop of the boat which produce 550 watts of energy and the boat can manage a propulsion timeframe of five to six hours on a full charge.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to make Ayodhya a major tourist attraction with initiatives like rejuvenating it, including launching water sports and boating activities. In this regard, the Guptar Ghat of Ayodhya, the place which was chosen by Lord Shri Ram to proceed to heaven as per popular belief and which has a rich spiritual heritage, has emerged as the ideal location.

The state government has taken steps to restore the ghat’s ancient spiritual and historical glory as well as to establish it as an attractive tourist destination in Ayodhya by equipping it with modern civic amenities.

