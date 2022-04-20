Noida: A Class 3 student of a private school allegedly died after hitting his head on a pole when he peeped out of the window of his school bus on Wednesday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the Modinagar town of Ghaziabad. Following an initial investigation, local police said that the incident took place when the child was on his way to school this morning.Also Read - Is Delhi Heading Towards COVID 4th Wave? Amid Rising Cases, Health Experts Issue Word of Caution

The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead. School authorities are being questioned in connection with the incident, said police. Speaking to the media, the superintendent of police (rural) Iraj Raja said, “The child has succumbed to the injuries. Based on the allegations of laxity levelled by his family against the school, we have taken the authorities for questioning.” Also Read - Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, 6 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Details Here

The little boy’s family has alleged negligence of the school authorities. As per a report, the school authorities called the family after the incident and said their child was not feeling well, and he peeped outside the bus to vomit. The child’s father, Ankur Nehar said, “It is not the case. My child was fine when he left for school…the claims of the school are baseless. We demand strict action into the incident.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Issues High Alert in Noida, Ghaziabad as COVID Cases Rise; Ramps Up Booster Doses For All

This horrific incident happened just days after a four-year-old kindergarten student died after he was run over by his own school bus while getting off it near his house in Gurugram’s Shikohpur area on Monday. Siddharth, an LKG student, was yet to fully alight at his stop, when the minibus began moving, throwing the little boy off balance. As he fell on the street, the boy came under the rear wheel as the bus kept moving, with the driver not paying attention, police said.

He was rushed to a civil line-based hospital but died. The child’s family also accused the hospital of negligence.