School reopening news: As daily COVID cases are declining in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare an action plan for the reopening of schools in the state. He also asked officials to begin the process for promoting students in basic, secondary, higher, and technical institutes. The Chief Minister gave these directives at the meeting of Team-9 attended by senior officials on Saturday.Also Read - Uttarakhand School Reopening: Schools For Class 9-12 to Reopen on Aug 2, Class 6-8 From Aug 16 | Check Guidelines

Earlier last month Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) had written to Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, urging him to resume normal classes in a phased manner. “When gyms, malls, stadiums have been reopened then why not schools. Already, students’ education has suffered a lot during the two Covid waves. Now, when the cases have dropped the offline classes should be resumed,” Times of India had quoted UPSA president Anil Agarwal as saying. Also Read - School Reopening News: Punjab Allows Schools to Resume Normal Classes For All From August 2

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chief of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had also advocated the staggered reopening of schools. Speaking to a leading portal, Guleria suggested that schools can be reopened in places where COVID cases are falling and positivity rates are less than 5 per cent. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Normal Classes Resume in Delhi? Kejriwal Govt Expected to Take Final Decision by Tomorrow

“I am a proponent of opening up schools in a staggered way, for districts that are seeing less virus circulation”, he told India Today in an interview last month.

Yesterday, the Punjab government announced the reopening of schools for all classes with proper COVID-19 protocols from August 02. However, students are not happy with state government’s decision.”It’s a bad decision. We’re still unvaccinated and vulnerable to the disease. Without inoculation, government shouldn’t open the schools”, a student said.

Another student added, “Government should think about the safety of students. In online classes, it’s difficult to understand topics but safety can’t be compromised. COVID protocols should strictly be followed in schools. Students should be called in a staggered manner.”