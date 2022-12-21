School Timings Changed in Ghaziabad Due to Cold Winter Mornings

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has issued instructions saying that timings of all Basic, Secondary Schools, Madrasa Education Board, Sanskrit Schools and Council Schools have been changed. The new school timings in Ghaziabad will come into effect from Wednesday, December 21 onwards.

Children walk to their school amid dense fog on a cold winter morning. (AFP file photo)

Noida: Following the severe cold and fog, authorities of the Ghaziabad district administration has revised the timings of all schools. The district administration have ordered all private and government schools to change timings and announced that now schools from Class 1 to class 12th will start from 9 am.

The decision has been taken keeping the safety of children in mind as several accidents were reported due to low visibility caused by heavy fog. The new school timings in Ghaziabad will come into effect from Wednesday, December 21 onwards.

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has issued instructions saying that timings of all Basic, Secondary Schools, Madrasa Education Board, Sanskrit Schools and Council Schools have been changed. From December 21, all schools will be opened at 9 am. This decision of the administration has brought much relief to the students and their parents from going to school in the shivering winter mornings amid dense fog.

School timings changed in Punjab as well

In Punjab too, due to dense fog, the timing of schools has been changed. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 to January 21 due to fog. He said that the closing time of the schools will remain the same. Presently schools open at 9 am and close at 3 pm.