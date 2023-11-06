Home

Will Schools in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad be Closed As Air Quality Worsens? Decision Expected Anytime Soon

Noida School Closing News Today: As the city’s air quality worsened, several schools have stopped all outdoor activities.

In the wake of the worsening air quality, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III has been implemented in Noida and Greater Noida.

Noida: With the air quality worsening further in the Delhi-NCR, schools in the national capital have been shut till November 10 and employees at the government and private schools have been asked to work from home. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the primary schools will remain closed till November 10. She further informed that classes 6-12 may switch to online classes.

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” Atishi said in a post on X.

Will Schools in Noida be Closed?

As the city’s air quality worsened, several schools stopped all outdoor activities and some of the institutes announced that they will be switching to online classes. However, will schools be closed in Noida and Greater Noida in the wake of the hazardous air pollution?

As of now there is no update on schools being closed in Noida and Greater Noida. The AQI level is deteriorating in the NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad as well. As of now only primary schools in Delhi are closed till Nov 10. But there are no updates on schools in NCR region being closed.

Outdoor Activities Stopped In Noida Schools

In the wake of the air pollution, outdoor activities such as morning assemblies and sports activities have been put on hold or moved indoors at many schools in Noida.

Some of the schools in Noida stated that they called off events such as annual sports days and inter-school competitions, which were scheduled to be held this week because of air pollution.

Restrictions Imposed in Noida For Air Pollution

In the wake of the worsening air quality, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III has been implemented in Noida and Greater Noida. This plan of the city administration includes a halt to all non-essential civil construction activities and a complete ban on burning any form of garbage.

Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘Severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, though with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

According to the data issued by SAFAR-India, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 385 (Very Poor) while the Delhi University area stands at 456 (Severe).

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 392, keeping the air quality under the ‘Very Poor’ category. According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even pose a risk of lung cancer.

