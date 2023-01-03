Schools in Lucknow to Remain SHUT From Jan 4-7. Read DM’s Order Here

Lucknow School Holiday 2023: In addition to students, teachers and non-teaching staff (with the exception of emergency services), the order applies to Kasturba Gandhi residential girls' schools as well.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh: In the wake of cold wave conditions, schools in Lucknow will remain shut for 4 days starting tomorrow. All government and private schools will remain closed from January 4-7. The educational institutions of urban and rural areas have been ordered to observe a holiday due to the MeT department’s cold wave alert, an order issued by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar read.

Similarly in Varanasi, District Magistrate S Rajalingam announced that all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave.