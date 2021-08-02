School, Colleges reopening in UP: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to resume normal classes in the state from this month (August) with 50% capacity. While intermediate schools in the state will re-open from August 16 with 50% capacity, colleges and universities will resume from September 1, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Yoga Asana to Boost Memory And Concentration

Moreover, the UP government has given instructions to officials to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from August 5, Thursday.