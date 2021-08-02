School, Colleges reopening in UP: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to resume normal classes in the state from this month (August) with 50% capacity. While intermediate schools in the state will re-open from August 16 with 50% capacity, colleges and universities will resume from September 1, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Yoga Asana to Boost Memory And Concentration
Moreover, the UP government has given instructions to officials to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from August 5, Thursday.
Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have been shut in India since March 2020. Some states resumed normal classes after September 2020, but after an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases earlier this year, schools were forced to switch classes to the online mode.
However, as cases recede, a few states announced that physical classes will resume from August.