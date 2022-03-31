New Delhi: Starting March, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in several parts of India right and the advent of early summer has even brought a huge impact on the river beds. As heatwave conditions continue to prevail, rivers are also reportedly drying up constantly. A similar picture of dried up Ganga river in Varanasi has also surfaced recently. Sand dunes usually emerge in the Ganges during the months of May-June, but this year, they are visible at the end of March itself, and this has become a cause of concern for scientists.Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers

Among multiple places across India that recorded temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius, Varanasi is also one and the effect is clearly reflected in the dried up Ganges. Concerned scientists are warning people about thi issue aand are also informing them with remedies. In this regard, Chairman of BHU Mahamana Malviya Ganga Research Center and Ganga Scientist Prof. BD Tripathi says that the flow of water in the Ganges is continuously decreasing. Also Read - Delhi to Witness Severe Heatwave Today, Tomorrow; Temperature Likely To Hit 40-Degree Mark

When there is less flow of water in the Ganges, the siltation rate increases. Because of which sand dunes were visible. Because of which sand dunes were visible. These dunes, which were earlier visible in May-June, started appearing again in April-May, but this year, sand dunes have started appearing in March itself. This is happening because of low flow. Also Read - IMD Warns of Heatwave in THESE Districts of Himachal Pradesh. Full Weather Update Here

Four scientific reasons for the low flow in the Ganges:

First reason is that many dams have been built in Uttarakhand for hydropower generation.

Secondly, water is being diverted from Bhimgoda Canal near Haridwar to other states.

The third reason is that the lift canals on both sides of the Ganges are pulling the water of the Ganges and giving it for irrigation in the fields, which is reducing the water in the main stream.

The fourth reason is that there is no such policy as to how much water one can extract from the Ganges for use.

These are the reasons for which the Ganga is being over-exploited and its ground water is going down. Pro. BD Tripathi said that its side effect is that pollution in the Ganges increases and it also increases the danger to aquatic organisms. The measures for this issue can be taken by rain water harvesting and ground water recharging along with proper technology.