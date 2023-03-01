Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 Extended In Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Till March 31

Section 144 Extended In Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Till March 31

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar until March 31, to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules.

Section 144 Imposed in Gaiutam Buddh Nagar Till Jan 2

Gautam Buddh Nagar: With festival of colours, Holi just round the corner, Section 144 has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar with COVID- restrictions also taken in cognisance.

“Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar with immediate effect till March 31 in view to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said, as quoted by ANI.

You may like to read

The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar also tweeted, “In view of upcoming festivals / Covid-19 protocol, prohibitory order in the district under Section-144 CrPC, applicable from 01.03.2023 to 31.03.2023, in view of security! Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation.”

आगामी पर्वों/कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाल के दृष्टिगत जनपद में निषेधाज्ञा अंतर्गत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी के अंतर्गत सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 01.03.2023 से दिनांक 31.03.2023 तक लागू ! उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/Z7cBi0GTsR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 1, 2023 Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed section 144 till February 28.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.