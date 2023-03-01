Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed section 144 till February 28.
Section 144 Extended In Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Till March 31
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar until March 31, to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules.
Gautam Buddh Nagar: With festival of colours, Holi just round the corner, Section 144 has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar with COVID- restrictions also taken in cognisance.
“Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar with immediate effect till March 31 in view to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said, as quoted by ANI.
आगामी पर्वों/कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाल के दृष्टिगत जनपद में निषेधाज्ञा अंतर्गत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी के अंतर्गत सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 01.03.2023 से दिनांक 31.03.2023 तक लागू ! उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/Z7cBi0GTsR
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 1, 2023
