Section 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddha Nagar Till January 31. Check What’s Allowed and What’s Not

The decision was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure safety measures keeping in mind the Republic day celebrations.

Noida: Noida police have imposed section 144 of CrPC till January 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar keeping in mind COVID-related threats and also the Republic Day celebrations in the district. The decision was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure safety measures keeping in mind the Republic day celebrations.

What’s Not Allowed Till January 31

The circular states that within the 1 km periphery of any government offices, shooting with drones has been completely prohibited during this period. Playing loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned. Ban on religious processions and gatherings. For exceptional cases, only with the permission of the zonal police any religious gatherings will be allowed

The Noida Commissionerate made this announcement on Twitter and also warned of serious penalties for any violations.

कोविड महामारी/आगामी त्योहारों/गणतंत्र दिवस व जनपद की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 31.01.2023 तक जनपद में धारा-144 CRPC लागू की जाती है। उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/APN36dCdD3 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 8, 2023

“Section-144 CrPC is implemented in the district till 31.01.2023 in view of Covid epidemic / upcoming festivals / Republic Day and security arrangements of the district. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation,” the Tweet read.