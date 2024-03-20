Home

Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Due To These Reasons: Check Full List Of Restrictions

Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow and thus, several limitations have been laid out. Check out the out the full list here.

Section 144 imposed in Lucknow (Representative image)

New Delhi: Given the forthcoming national Lok Sabha elections along with several festive celebrations in the town, the Lucknow city administration has decided to enforce Section 144 until May 17. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Law and Order, Mr. Upendra Kumar Aggarwal, has elaborated that the conduct code takes effect as soon as the election dates are announced. Moreover, the months ahead are packed with religious festivals, including Holi and Ramzan, adding to the necessity of this action.

Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow: Full List of Restrictions

Ban on assembling groups larger than five, Ban on organizing marches Ban on setting off fireworks Ban on utilizing loudspeakers Ban on having music bands in marches, Ban on scheduling social events without prior authorization, Ban on launching protests or fasting campaigns.

Bypoll In 4 Assembly seats In UP

Bypoll to four assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, said on Saturday. The four assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held are Lucknow East, Dadraul in Shahjahanpur district, Gainsari in Balrampur district and Duddhi in Sonbhadra district.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will see voting in all seven phases.

Announcing the schedule of the assembly bypolls, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said voting in the Dadraul assembly constituency will take place on May 13, the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in Lucknow East assembly constituency will be held on May 20, the fifth phase of the general elections.

The voters of the Gainsari assembly seat will exercise their franchise in the bypoll on May 25, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, while byelections in the Duddhi Assembly segment will be held on June 1, the seventh phase of the general elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

