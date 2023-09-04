Home

Section 144 Imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad Till Oct 15 Ahead of G20 Summit, Festive Season | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed in Noida: The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate issued a list of 26 restrictions, including prohibition of a protest or demonstration comprising of five or more people without permission.

Noida: Keeping in mind the upcoming G20 Summit 2023 and various festivals, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 till October 15 to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the district.

Apart from the G20 summit in the national capital from September 8 to 10, the upcoming weeks will also see many festivals like Janmashtami (September 6 and 7), Vishwakarma Puja (September 17), Eid-ul-Milad (September 28) and Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2), among other events.

Check full list of restrictions

The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate has issued a list of 26 restrictions, including prohibition of a protest or demonstration comprising of five or more people without permission; hosting of events without prior approval from a magistrate; or use of DJ and loudspeakers during the given dates.

A protest comprising of five or more people will not be allowed without any permit.

Hosting of events is not allowed without prior approval.

Use of DJ and loudspeakers during these festive days is not permitted.

Police warned citizens against planning any activities that may incite communal violence or disturb the peace.

Commuting with weapons such as guns, knives, or firecrackers is strictly prohibited.

In the prohibitory orders, the police commissionerate has restrained people from disseminating political or provocative messages on social or print media. Police said consumption of alcohol and use of products banned by the government such as polythene bags and single-use plastic items in public places are prohibited too.

The police commissionerate also said that violation of any of these rules will invite strict actions against those accused.

G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 and Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the parts of the Northeast district ahead of the summit. A flag march was conducted at Jafrabad, Welcome, Dayalpur, Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi.

As the G20 Summit in the national capital is a week away, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday took stock of the preparations for the mega event.

LG Saxena inspected the preparations at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit will be hosted on September 9-10.

During the day, LG Saxena and Dr PK Mishra Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all senior officers travelled by minibus to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

