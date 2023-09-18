Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida Ahead Ganesh Chaturthi, MotoGP Bike Race | Check Full List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida Ahead Ganesh Chaturthi, MotoGP Bike Race | Check Full List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Noida: Operation of private drones will be completely prohibited in one-kilometre radius above and around government offices in Noida and greater Noida.

Noida Police Issue Prohibitory Orders, Bans Public Gatherings.

Noida: Taking preventive measures ahead of the festive season, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida, restricting unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised public events, including religious and political processions.

Trending Now

The order to impose Section 144 was issued to renew the same restrictions which were imposed from September 6 to 15.

You may like to read

“Vishwakarma Puja is to be celebrated on September 17 while the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19. Apart from this, the International Trade Show at Expo Mart is scheduled from September 21 to 25 and the MotoGP Bharat at Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida from September 22 to 24,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Hridesh Katheria said in the order.

“Apart from this, various programs like competitive examinations are proposed to be held in Gautam Buddh Nagar and a ‘Rail Roko’ campaign by farmers may also take place besides protests by various organisations from time to time,” Katheria said in the order.

Keeping in view of the upcoming festivals, section 144 was imposed to prevent the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements in the areas.

List Of Restrictions in Noida, Greater Noida:

As per the restrictions, no person shall, without the prior permission of the commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police and deputy commissioners of police, take out any kind of procession of five or more persons.

Nobody is allowed to form a group of five or more persons in a public place, nor will join some group.

However, this rule can be relaxed as per requirement in programmes permitted by the government.

Operation of private drones will be completely prohibited in one-kilometre radius above and around government offices.

No shooting or photography will be done with any kind of drone camera without the permission of the commissioner of police.

Movement of goods carriers – light, medium and heavy vehicles – have been banned from Delhi to Noida from 6 AM on September 21 to 25 for the MotoGP and UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar and Jhundpura borders.

Heavy vehicles and autos will also be kept off the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna expressways.

However, vehicles carrying goods marked under essential services like milk, vegetables, medicines will be allowed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES