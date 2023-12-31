Home

Uttar Pradesh

New Year’s Eve: Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida On These Days; Check Important Restrictions

In anticipation of celebrations on New Year Eve and New Year, Section 144 has been imposed by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police in Noida and Greater Noida. Read to know about all restrictions..

New Delhi: Today, December 31 is the last day of the year and everyone, across the nation is gearing up to celebrate this last day and welcome the New Year 2024 with a new, positive energy. The cold weather, rising Covid cases and discipline in general, are the various causes why the different state governments have announced city-wise restrictions that must be followed by everyone, as the celebrate New Year Eve and New Year. In anticipation of these celebrations, Section 144 has been imposed in Noida and Greater Noida by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, on New Year Eve and New Year. Read further to know list of all restrictions announced..

Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida For THESE Days

As mentioned earlier, in anticipation of the New Year Eve and New Year celebrations, Section 144 has been imposed in Noida and Greater Noida. The police has announced the imposition of CrPC (Criminal Code Procedure) Section 144 as a prohibitory measure, not allowing the unlawful assembly of five or more people, in order to ensure and maintain public safety and discipline in town. These restrictions have been announced for New Year Eve and New Year, i.e. December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

Noida, Greater Noida: Restrictions Announced By Police

For Dec 31 and Jan 1, several other restrictions have also been announced. Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers in public and consumption of alcohol in public places has also been prohibited in Noida and Greater Noida; use of private drones within the radius of one kilometre of any government establishment is strictly prohibited. Use of drones in other areas will be on the basis of prior permission from the police.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Noida For New Year:

Noida Police has also issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s celebration to ensure smooth flow of traffic and maintain public safety during the festivities.

Noida Police have announced several traffic arrangements and diversions.

As per the advisory, Sector 18 market, Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne, Advant Navis in Noida, and Ansal, Venice Mall, Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, will be closed.

Moreover, Noida Police advised that vehicle owners to park in designated parking lots and not left unattended on roads or unauthorised areas.

