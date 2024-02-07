Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida Ahead of Farmers Protest Today: Check Full List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Noida: As part of the restrictions under Section 144, a complete ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of more than five people.

Section 144 imposed in Noida till Feb 8.

Noida: Section 144 has been imposed in in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of a major protest called by farmers on February 7 and 8. Notably, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said that restrictions under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 will be invoked across the twin cities for two days.

In this regard, local police have issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers’ movement on tractors.

List of Restrictions

The restrictions under Section 144 include a ban on unlawful assembly of more than five people.

You cannot hold any unauthorised processions, including religious and political march.

Check Traffic Advisory

The traffic department cautioned the public about diversions in Dadri, Tilapata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur, and other routes of Greater Noida.

The police said commuters can use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

For traffic-related information, contact traffic police helpline number 9971009001.

Why Farmers Protest

The development comes as farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been holding demonstrations since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

These groups have called for a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to press for their demands.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said that the programmes are proposed by farmers for holding a mahapanchayat on February 7 and a march to Parliament in Delhi on February 8.

He added that some other demonstration programmes by various organisations are also proposed during the period.

“In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out,” Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out," Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.