Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida Ahead of Festivals. Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida Ahead of Festivals. Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Noida: As per the fresh order, the restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force from April 1 to 30, 2023.

Section 144 in Noida: During this restricted period, no photography or drones are permitted in the district near any government office or residence.

Noida: Keeping in mind the law and order situation in view of upcoming festivals, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district including Noida and Greater Noida. As per the fresh order, the restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force from April 1 to 30, 2023.

Notably, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration imposed the restrictions in view of upcoming festivals and important events including Mahavir Jayanti and Hanuman Jayanti.

You may like to read

आगामी त्योहारों व महत्वपूर्ण दिवसों के दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुद्धनगर में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने के दृष्टिगत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी आज दिनांक 01/04/2023 से दिनांक 30/04/2023 तक लागू ! pic.twitter.com/6Qs3ckC3bp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 1, 2023

As part of the restrictions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has prohibited the assembly of 5 or more people in the district. However, if any person tries to violate the rules in the district, strict action will be taken against him under Section 188 of IPC.

Some of the major festivals including Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 4, Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaj Nishad Raj Guhay Jayanti on April 5, Good Friday on April 7, Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Chandrashekhar Jayanti on April 17, Alvida on April 21, Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22, and Parshuram Jayanti on April 22.

During this restricted period, no photography or drones are permitted in the district near any government office or residence.

Section 144 in Noida: List of Restrictions

Five or more people cannot gather together or assemble in a place.

No procession can be taken out during this time.

No photography or drone can be flown in the vicinity of any government office or government residence in the district in this period.

Drinking alcohol or consuming drugs in public places is strictly prohibited.

No loud sound and DJ will be played in any religious place.

Individuals cannot roam around with gun or knife in public places.

Firing in public places is strictly prohibited.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.