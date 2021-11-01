Noida: The Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued a statement imposing imposed Section 144 CrPC from October 31 to November 30 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and to keep a check on the pandemic. The order was issued just days ahead of the upcoming Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath puja and other festivals.Also Read - Big Bonanza: Centre Announces Rs 28,000 Bonus, Wage Revision for This PSU Employees Ahead of Diwali

The order statement read, "Section 144 CrPC implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 31 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of upcoming festivals. It further said that social gatherings are not allowed in the district without any permission while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory.

"Gyms, restaurants, stadiums will only allow 50 per cent people of their total capacity till further order. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages," it added.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 107 active cases of coronavirus infection including nine fresh cases in the past 24 hours and 16,87,145 total recoveries including 10 new recoveries in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.