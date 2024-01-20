Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 To Be Imposed In Noida From THIS Date In Wake Of R-Day, Ram Mandir Consecration

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in view of the Ram Mandir consecration and Republic Day events.

Noida News: Section 144 CrPC will be imposed across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26 in the wake of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Republic Day celebrations in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to an order issued by the Additional DCP (law and order), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hridesh Katheriya, restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC will be invoked across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), restrictions are imposed on unauthorised processions and demonstrations, among others. The restrictions also ban an assembly of five or more people, which is considered unlawful and punishable under the law when section 144 is invoked.

The order comes in the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

“The live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled on January 22 along with Diwali programme. Then the birth anniversary of late Hazrat Ali on January 25 and Republic Day celebration on January 26,” Katheriya said.

“Along with these, some protests and demonstrations are proposed by various organisations and farmers from time to time,” the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Because of this, the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out and proper arrangements have to be made for the safe completion of authorised events, Katheriya said.

The officer said in order to maintain peace and harmony in the Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, “mischievous elements” must be prevented from carrying out any activity that may create a possibility of an unfavourable environment.

“Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte,” the Additional DCP said in the order.

The order will apply from January 21 to 26 (six days), he added.

(With PTI inputs)

