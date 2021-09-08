Noida: In a shocking and inhuman incident, security guards of a housing society in Noidas’ Sector 100 mercilessly thrashed a resident with lathis after he reportedly beat up one of their staff over maintenance and security issues. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. After the incident was reported, the Noida police have lodged a case and promised to take the action against the culprits.Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Gautam Budh Nagar Administration Revises Night Curfew Timing. Details Here

The viral videos showed that the security guards abusing and beating the resident with sticks and thrashing him mercilessly. With his head bleeding from lathi blows, the resident was seen in the videos urging people to shoot videos and call the media and police as his son tries to protect him from the guards. Also Read - Behala Dual Murder Case: Kolkata Teacher and Son Found Dead Inside House, Husband Detained for Interrogation

Speaking to India Today, a resident of the society said as per a guard’s narration, the victim asked the guard for the keys to the shaft. The guard said they don’t have it and they cannot give it to residents. The resident started to abuse the guard and slapped him and then repeatedly hit him with a stick, the resident added. Also Read - Man Booked for Criminal Offence a Day After He Committed Suicide

Guards in Noida's posh society thrash resident with lathis #noida pic.twitter.com/ZG82ymo5va — rajni singh (@crazyrajni) September 8, 2021

As per updates from the eye-witnesses, the victim’s son also came and started beating the guard, and that’s when the guard retaliated and others from the security wing gathered.

As videos of the incident went viral, the Noida police lodged a case and promised to take the strictest action against the culprit.

Police said they got information that security guards have beaten up a resident in a housing complex under Noida Sector 39 Police Station and the SHO (Station House Officer) immediately rushed to the spot and made inquiries.