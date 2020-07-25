New Delhi: As shopping malls have reopened in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow shopping malls to sell premium, foreign and imported brands of liquor from August 25. But that doesn’t give the shopping malls to turn the premises into bars, the government made it clear. There will be no permission to serve it inside the premises, officials said on Saturday. Also Read - Ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan' For Ram Mandir on August 5, Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “In view of the increasing trend of people purchasing various items from the shopping malls in the past few years, permission has been granted to sell costly foreign liquor in the shopping malls. Customers can buy imported foreign liquor, scotch manufactured in India, brandy, gin and all brands of wine from the shopping malls.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, in Home Quarantine

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said, “Permission to sell vodka and rum, whose cost is more than Rs 700, and beer cans which are more than Rs 160, has also been granted.” Also Read - Kanpur News: Kidnapped Lab Techinican Killed, But Body Yet to be Recovered; 5 Held

The annual licence fee of such shops has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh, which can be obtained by any person, company, firm or society. Customers can enter the shops and can choose their brand of liquor.

The licensing process will start from July 27, he said.

All such shops have to be air-conditioned, Bhoosreddy said and added that there will be no permission to serve liquor inside the shopping malls.

(With PTI inputs)