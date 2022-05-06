Kaushambhi: A man has been arrested on the charges of teasing, blackmailing and even stalking girls and women from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambhi. The accused identified as Raghavendra Maurya was arrested after 113 complaints were received against him by the 1090 Women Power Line.Also Read - How Cool! This UP Village Has Made It Mandatory For Newly-Wedded Couple to Plant a Tree

The complaints were received from 36 districts over a period of time. “He had been warned several times but he continued with his activities. We had set up a team to arrest Maurya,” said a senior official to IANS. Also Read - Vidya Balan reaches out to women through Power Line

According to the complainants at the Women Power Line, they victims had been getting incessant calls and messages from the accused. The Police had said that contacts of more than 200 women in his phones at the time of his arrest.

A similar case took place in 2021 when a 51-year-old serial molester with over 66 complaints of harassments was arrested in Auraiya. The accused Rajesh Kumar, father of three married sons, used two cell phones and multiple SIMs to lure and harass woman.

There were nearly 66 women and girls from various districts across the state who had made a complaint against him with the Women Power Line at Lucknow.