‘Serious Cracks On A Ramp On Delhi-Meerut Expressway’, Highway Engineer Warns Of Looming Disaster

The Twitter user Arvind has tagged Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in two separate videos showing the condition of the ramp.

New Delhi: A video showing cracks on a ramp in the Partapur area of the Delhi-Meerut expressway has been shared on Twitter by a person named Sudhir (Twitter handle: @seriousfunnyguy). In the video, a person named Arvind Srivastav, who identifies himself as a highway engineer, said this loop is very dangerous and an unfortunate accident can happen anytime.

He further goes on to say the structure has been built ‘unspecified way’ and new cracks are appearing on a ‘daily basis’. Mr Srivastav has said this ramp needs to be closed and the repair work should begin immediately. In the video, it could be heard saying that the wall of this particular ramp was constructed a year back and it’s full of cracks now.

