Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested seven men from Baghpat for selling clothes stolen from crematoria and burial grounds and around 520 bedsheets, 127 kurtas, 140 shirts, 34 dhotis and 112 trademark stickers have been recovered from them. During interrogation the accused revealed that they used to steal the burial shroud used to cover the dead bodies, their clothes, sarees, among other things, said police. Also Read - Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Body of COVID-19 Victim Dumped in Saura River in Katihar

Circle Officer of Baraut Alok Singh on Sunday said a local cloth merchant and his aides used to steal clothes of the dead from crematoria and graveyards and resell these in the market after putting a company trademark. He said the accused have been indulging in this act for the past 10 years and the cloth merchant used to give Rs 300 daily to his aides for the act. Also Read - Is 'Amitabh Bachchan' and 'Donald Trump' Traveling to Himachal? FIR Lodged After Fake E-Passes Issued in Their Names

The arrested people have been identified as cloth merchant Praveen Jain, his son Ashish Jain, nephew Rishabh Jain and aides Raju Sharma, Shravan Sharma, Bablu Kashyap and Shahrukh Khan. Their arrests come at a time when the death toll continues to rise all over the country and bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients pile up in large numbers at crematoriums and burial grounds.