LUCKNOW: In another gruesome incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered at a village in Sant Kabir Nagar of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The body of the girl, who had gone missing on November 4 from her agriculture field, was recovered on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed rape.

The SP said police are investigating the matter and the culprits will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from PTI)