New Delhi: For the first time in the history of independent India, a woman, convicted for killing seven members of her family to death, will be hanged at Mathura jail. However, the date of execution is yet to be fixed as no death warrant has been issued so far.

A native of Amroha district in western UP, Shabnam was convicted for murdering seven members of her family in connivance with her paramour Salim. Later, she was tried and awarded death by all the courts. The matter went to the extent that Supreme Court upheld her punishment and the President of India rejected her mercy petition. And now she will be hanged at the single female hanging house built in Mathura jail.

Ahead of the hanging, preparations are already on for the final act. Pawan Jallad of Meerut, who had executed the convicts of Nirbhaya's gang rape and brutal murder case, has visited the hanging house in Mathura jail and suggested some modifications.

The story unfolds after Shabnam, a postgraduate in geography and English, fell for Salim, an illiterate labourer. Her family was dead against her relationship with Salim. However, their objection culminated in the massacre of seven of them.

And on April 14, 2008, Shabnam of Amroha district brutally murdered seven of her family members including her father, mother, and even a 10-month old nephew. According to updates, she along with her paramour Salim first served the entire family food laced with sedatives and when everyone fell unconscious, and after that she killed them to death.

The reaction to the multiple murders was so strong that people who had named their daughters as Shabnam had changed the names almost overnight.

Meanwhile, Shabnam’s uncle and aunt have expressed happiness at the court verdict.

“We were not at home when the carnage took place. When we went there at around 2 a.m., there was blood all around and the bodies were cut up. The crime was unpardonable,” said her uncle, refusing to disclose his name. He further said that he would not accept the body of Shabnam after her hanging.

Soon after the matter came to limelight, both Shabnam and Salim were arrested by the district police. Later, Salim admitted to his role in the massacre. He also led the police to recover the axe used in the criminal act.

As the authorities proceed with the hanging of Shabnam, she will have the distinction of being the first female prisoner to be hanged after Independence in the country.

According to updates, the first female hanging house was built in Mathura jail almost 150 years ago, but no woman has been executed there since Independence of the country. However, a woman from Lucknow called Ramshri was sentenced to death earlier on April 6, 1998. But her death sentence was commuted into life imprisonment at the last moment after she gave birth to a child inside the jail.