SHAME! Ballia Man Urinates On Female Patient In UP Hospital, Arrested

The accused, Vikas Singh, stormed into a ward inside the District Women's Hospital in Ballia and urinated on the victim as she lay on the bed.

Ballia Viral News: In a shameful incident, a man allegedly urinated on a female patient inside a ward of the district women hospital in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Vikas Singh, allegedly urinated on the victim as she lay on the bed inside a ward at the medical facility.

A senior police official said the accused was arrested on Wednesday and an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

“We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station,” Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey said, according to news agency PTI.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Sukhpura village in Ballia district, stated that the alleged incident took place at around 11 PM on Tuesday night when a man, later identified as Vikas Singh entered the ward she was admitted in and urinated on her as she lay on bed.

The woman was admitted in the post-natal ward of the District Women’s Hospital in Ballia and was accompanied by her sister-in-law.

The woman alleged that Singh hurled abuses at her when she opposed him. Singh was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Local media reports stated the the accused, Vikas Singh, was in an inebriated condition when he committed the disgusting act.

A district official said that they received information about the incident on Tuesday night that a man identified as Vikas Singh, a resident of Shahpur Gadwar, had stormed the post-natal ward at the District Women’s Hospital and urinated on a female patient. He said that Singh was allegedly drunk at the time.

Hospital authorities have ordered an internal inquiry and assured strict action against the on-duty security guards under whose watch the man entered the hospital ward without permission.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, a police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

