Uttar Pradesh

SHAME : Minor Held For Filming Woman While Bathing; Video Viral On WhatsApp

The minor boy secretly filmed the woman while she was bathing inside her house and later shared the video on WhatsApp after the woman snubbed his attempts to blackmail her into an illicit relationship.

Representational Image

Bhadohi, UP: A 16-year-old boy was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district for allegedly recording an obscene video of a married woman, attempting to blackmail her into an illicit relationship, and sharing the video on social media platforms. According to the police, the minor boy secretly filmed the woman while she was bathing inside her house.

Giving details, a senior officer said the boy, a resident of a village in the district, sed to work at a street food shop and often visited the the shop owner’s house. On one occasion, he found the owner’s wife take a bath in her house and secretly filmed her.

“The minor then started blackmailing her to have an illicit relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media,” Station House Officer (Koirauna) Pradeep Kumar told news agency PTI. However, the woman narrated the ordeal to her husband who confronted the boy, following which the teenager shared the video in several WhatsApp groups, the SHO said.

Thereafter, the woman lodged a complaint against the teenager, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu techie held for secretly filming women in shopping malls

Meanwhile, in a similar back in July this year, a 22-year-old engineering graduate from Tamil Nadu’s Erode was arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Greater Chennai police for secretly filming women in shopping malls and selling morphed images on the messaging service Telegram.

As per the police, the matter came to light following a complaint by a purported victim from Adambakkam, who stated that someone secretly clicked her picture while she was trying out an outfit in a mall in 2022 ahead of Diwali.

The complainant told the police that she later found out that her morphed pictures were being sold on Telegram. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The cops scanned CCTV footage and other evidence which led to the arrested of the accused, identified as Arya, from his home in Erode’s Sathyamangalam.

According to the police, Arya secretly clicked pictures and filmed women at shopping malls, supermarkets and other commercial centres. The accused would later morph these images into obscene content and sell them on Telegram as password protected zip files.

(With PTI inputs)

