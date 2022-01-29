Shamli Assembly Election 2022: The political uproar has intensified in Uttar Pradesh and the supporters, as well as the local leaders, have started taking a stand for their favourite candidates. The Shamli Assembly Constituency of Uttar Pradesh is currently held by Tejendra Nirwal of BJP. In 2017, Shamli legislative assembly constituency had total 2,99,856 electors. Total number of valid vote was 1,96,347. Nirwal won and became MLA from this seat defeating Pankaj Kumar Malik from Indian National Congress with a margin of 29720 votes.Also Read - Etah Assembly Constituency: BJP Hopes To Retain Seat As Congress Looks To End Dry Run Since 1985

The BJP supporters from the Shamli constituency said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are safe under the Yogi Adityanath government while some believed that the in the Jat-dominated villages in the region, there also seems to be a sentiment to save the RLD – "a Jat party".

The sugarcane belt of western UP, which includes districts like Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Bulandshahr, and comprises a high percentage of Jat and Muslim farmers.

However, the toll taken by the year-long sugercane protest, coupled with unemployment and inflation amid the pandemic, has rallied a sizeable number of Jat farmers against the ruling party that had swept this region in the last state elections.

Shamli Assembly Constituency Key Candidates:

Mohd Ayub Jang, Congress

Tejendra Singh Nirwal, BJP

Prasanna Chaudhary, RLD

Brijendra Malik, BSP

MLA Tejendra Nirwal booked for violating Model Code of Conduct in Shamli

BJP MLA from Shamli Tejendra Nirwal and his supporters were booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct and COVID norms on Jan 20. It said that the MLA and his supporters were gathered at two places when the former filed his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Amit Shah’s tips on ‘good voting percentage’

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kairana in Shamli in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh concluded on Saturday, it is learned that Amit Shah gave important tips to the BJP workers in Shamli on how to win assembly seats and ensure good voting percentage in western Uttar Pradesh.

In this regard, all the workers were issued guidelines on how to contribute in the best possible way to boost the party’s performance in the ensuing polls and ensure a good polling percentage in Baghpat and Shamli. “A duty has been assigned to every BJP worker on how to carry out the door-to-door campaign,” news agency ANI reported quoting sources as saying.

According to the report, a close-door meeting was held by Shah with BJP workers in Kairana of UP’s Shamli district. The meeting lasted for about 45 minute and was held with about 75 workers, some of whom joined virtually.

Opinion Poll Predicts Close Clash Between BJP, Samajwadi Party

According to the opinion poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed for Western Uttar Pradesh , the ruling BJP is likely to win 33-37 seats with 36 percent vote share. Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, is predicted to win between 33-37 seats with 37 percent vote share.

When the participants were asked whom they want to see as the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader and sitting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emerged as the most favourite candidate for the top job. A whopping 43 per cent of the participants said that they want to see Adityanath as the CM after the polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was at the second position with 41 per cent.

SHAMLI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Tejendra Nirwal BJP Winner 70,085 35.69% 29,720 Pankaj Kumar Malik INC Runner Up 40,365 20.56% Bijendra Singh RLD 3rd 33,551 17.09% Manish Kumar IND 4th 31,824 16.21% Mohammad Islam BSP 5th 17,114 8.72% None Of The Above NOTA 6th 901 0.46% Bilal A PECP 7th 820 0.42% Sanjeev Kumar IND 8th 379 0.19% Mohd. Gufran Kazmi IND 9th 294 0.15% Sanjeev IND 10th 294 0.15% Arvind Kumar BMUP 11th 278 0.14% Ompal BJD (Tughlaq) 12th 233 0.12% Lokendra Kumar IND 13th 209 0.11%

SHAMLI PAST ELECTION RESULTS