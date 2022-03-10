Shamli Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The Shamli district falls in the sugercane belt of western Uttar Pradesh where polling was held in the first phase on February 10. The Shamli district includes three assembly constituences nameli, Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana. The Shamli assembly constituency is currently represented by Tejendra Singh Nirwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the UP assembly elections 2017, Nirwal had defeated Congress’ Pankaj Kumar Malik by nearly 30,000 votes. For the 2022 elections, the BJP has once again reposed faith in Nirwal. However, Congress has fielded Mohmmad Ayub Jang this time against Nirwal. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have fielded Bijendra and Persann Kumar respectively from this high profile seat.Also Read - UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Shamli Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates