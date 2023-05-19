Home

‘She Changed My Life’: Shiv Nadar University Student Shoots Nearly 23 Min Video Justifying Murder Before Killing Self

"I was a very good person and was into athletics at the national level. All was well until I got admission in this college. After coming to college, I met Sneha who changed my life," Anuj said.

Noida: A third-year student at Shiv Nadar University on Thursday (May 18) afternoon shot his batchmate from point-blank range on the campus and later shot himself in his hostel room. Anuj Singh, before shooting Sneha Chaurasia dead shot a video justifying reasons for his criminal act. It wasn’t clear where or when he had recorded the video, in which he first calls Sneha as the light of his life and then the cause of the darkness that had descended on him.

Anuj had uploaded the video on Google drive naming it as “My suicide note” and then shared it with his friends and university group. The shooting happened 10 minutes after Anuj mailed the confessional video to his university group i.e. at 1.18pm on Thursday and the police received a call about a student being shot at 1.30pm, according to reports.

Right after he sent the mail, Anuj met Sneha outside Dining Hall 2, next to the hostels at the university’s sprawling campus in Dadri. Footage retrieved from a CCTV camera in the dining hall shows silhouetted forms of Anuj and Sneha, on the other side of a frosted glass door, having a conversation during which he gives her a hug. Shortly after that, he fires at her twice, appearing to hide the gun behind his bag. As she collapses to the ground, he stands over her for a few seconds, leaning down once to check, before walking off.

Here’s what Anuj said in his confessional video

In the video, the 21-year-old can be heard saying that whatever he has done is right. He claimed that Sneha had got engaged to somebody else and this had broken his heart.

“I was a very good person and was into athletics at the national level. All was well until I got admission in this college. After coming to college, I met Sneha who changed my life,” Anuj said.

He said that he had seen many ups and downs in his life and lost several people close to him.

Anuj said that his sister was burnt to death by his brother-in-law, and his uncle died of a heart attack after his aunt cheated on her husband. All these incidents have caused him mental trauma and pain, he said.

Anuj said that earlier Sneha was in a relationship in which she was not happy and he helped her in overcoming that. Anuj said that after that, they entered into a relationship but the reality was different.

Anuj claimed that last year when he came to his home for his birthday, everything changed, and Sneha cheated on him.

“I got to know that she was cheating on me with a mess worker Ashutosh Pandey. She used to meet him when I used to sleep in the night. When she used to come back, she used to delete chat and call log with Pandey. She cheated on me for over one year. I warned her several times that it is not good for our relationship but in vain,” he said.

He claimed that Sneha was having relations with several men. Despite all this, I begged her for love but instead of agreeing to it she complained to the college officials.

Anuj revealed in the video that he is suffering from brain cancer and if he does not get operated upon, he will die in two years. He also apologised to Sneha’s parents and said that she did not deserve to be their daughter.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.